LDA demolishes several illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday partially demolished several illegal properties, during an anti-encroachment operation on Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Shadman areas.

The action was taken on directions of Commissioner Lahore and D.G. LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa while Additional D.G. Housing Captain (R) Shah Mir Iqbal supervised the operation.

LDA teams demolished structures violating approved maps near Canal Road Grid Station, in Fateh Garh Canal Road, illegal commercial structures were partially demolished.

In Harbanspura Canal Road and Ferozepur Road, unauthorized alterations/additions, illegally constructed basement were removed.

Non-payment of commercialization fees led to the sealing of Plot Number 124, 454 in Shadman and Plot Number 919 in Samanabad.