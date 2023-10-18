LDA Demolishes Several Illegal Properties In Johar Town
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in its ongoing crackdown against illegal properties,
demolished several illegal commercial properties in the surroundings of Johar Town on
Wednesday.
According to LDA spokesman, the action was taken on the directions of Commissioner
Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and under the supervision
of Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, in Johar Town.
These properties were demolished due to non-compliance of several notices issued by
the authority.