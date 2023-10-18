Open Menu

LDA Demolishes Several Illegal Properties In Johar Town

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LDA demolishes several illegal properties in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in its ongoing crackdown against illegal properties,

demolished several illegal commercial properties in the surroundings of Johar Town on

Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesman, the action was taken on the directions of Commissioner

Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and under the supervision

of Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, in Johar Town.

These properties were demolished due to non-compliance of several notices issued by

the authority.

