LDA demolishes six structures in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished six illegal structures in Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Jinnah and Pine Avenue.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished a commercial building on plot number 401, Block F, a restaurant on plot number 471, Block G-III, and demolished commercial buildings on plot number 445 and 446 in G-I market in Johar Town.

The LDA demolished a restuarant "Tea Charcha" and illegal workshop on plotnumber 23 in Khayaban-e-Jinnah.

The authority also demolished an iron shed for service station at Pine Avenue.