LDA Demolishes Structure In 5 Private Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing Private Housing Schemes squad on Wednesday demolished structures of five illegal housing schemes in Sheikhupura.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage systems, greenbelts and other infrastructure of ARC Villas, Hiran Minar City,Bilal motorway city, Hiran Minar land sub-devision and new civil lines private housingschemes developed in agricultural area of Sheikhupura.

More Stories From Pakistan

