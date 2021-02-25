LDA demolishes structures in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished various structure at Johar Town, Pine Avenue and Defence Road here.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished an illegal structure near Gulshan Mustafa Housing scheme and a restaurant behind Bin Alim society.

The LDA also demolished a restaurant and a workshop at Tobaash chowk whilecommercial structure at Pine Avenue and shops on Defence Road were alsodemolished.