LDA demolishes structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished various structures for illegal commercial activities in the city.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished illegal shops near Speedo Bus Terminal at Old Kahna, demolished an illegal building at Nishtar Stop on Ferozpur road, a commercial structure of Maal of Kahna on Ferozpur Road and a building at Gajumatta were demolished.

The LDA sealed illegal shops at Mader-e-Millat Road, Township.

LDA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the authority would not tolerateillegal commercial and construction activities.