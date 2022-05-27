UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Structures In City

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 04:41 PM

LDA demolishes structures in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished various structures for illegal commercial activities in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished various structures for illegal commercial activities in the city.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished illegal shops near Speedo Bus Terminal at Old Kahna, demolished an illegal building at Nishtar Stop on Ferozpur road, a commercial structure of Maal of Kahna on Ferozpur Road and a building at Gajumatta were demolished.

The LDA sealed illegal shops at Mader-e-Millat Road, Township.

LDA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the authority would not tolerateillegal commercial and construction activities.

