LDA demolishes structures in illegal housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing Private Housing Schemes squad on Tuesday demolished illegal structures at Chunian, district Kasur.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green belts, offices and other infrastructure of Shaukat Town, Dream Homes, Maqbool City, Al-Karam City, Gulshan-e-Noor and societies of Chaudhry Arif and Jameel Ahmad Rana at Chunian.

The LDA also sealed the offices of illegal housing scheme Kamal Homes.