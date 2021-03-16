LDA Demolishes Structures In Illegal Housing Schemes
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:46 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing Private Housing Schemes squad on Tuesday demolished illegal structures at Chunian, district Kasur
According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green belts, offices and other infrastructure of Shaukat Town, Dream Homes, Maqbool City, Al-Karam City, Gulshan-e-Noor and societies of Chaudhry Arif and Jameel Ahmad Rana at Chunian.
The LDA also sealed the offices of illegal housing scheme Kamal Homes.