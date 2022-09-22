LDA demolishes structures in private housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Private Housing Schemes demolished various structures of illegal private housing schemes, here at Bedian Road on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Private Housing Schemes demolished various structures of illegal private housing schemes, here at Bedian Road on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, the Authority demolished roads, gates, walls, green-belts, sewerage systems and other infrastructure in SJ Farms, near Burg Village, Guardian Farms and Gurdwara Housing scheme.

The police officials and enforcement squad were present during the operation.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that he would not tolerate illegal private housing schemes, adding that the operation against such societies would continue in future.