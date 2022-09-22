UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Structures In Private Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 07:21 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Private Housing Schemes demolished various structures of illegal private housing schemes, here at Bedian Road on Thursday

According to a spokesperson, the Authority demolished roads, gates, walls, green-belts, sewerage systems and other infrastructure in SJ Farms, near Burg Village, Guardian Farms and Gurdwara Housing scheme.

The police officials and enforcement squad were present during the operation.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that he would not tolerate illegal private housing schemes, adding that the operation against such societies would continue in future.

