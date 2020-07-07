UrduPoint.com
LDA Demolishes Structures Of 8 Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme 's squad on Tuesday demolished various structures of eight illegal private housing schemes at Aluwala road and Ferozepur road.

According to spokesperson, the Authority demolished sewerage systems,under-construction roads, walls, green belts, offices and other infrastructure of Bismillah Avenue, New Green City, Al-Noor Garden, Fahad City, Pak Avenue, AL-Rehman City, Malkan Wali Haweli, Lahore View Housing Scheme.

