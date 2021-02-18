LDA demolishes two illegal structures

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad on Thursday demolished two illegal structures here at LDA Avenue-I.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal structure on plot number 3 and 4 block B at LDA Avenue-I.

The LDA also sealed two illegal event complex at Raiwind road.

Police officials and enforcement squad were present on the occasion.

