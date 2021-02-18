LDA Demolishes Two Illegal Structures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad on Thursday demolished two illegal structures here at LDA Avenue-I.
According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal structure on plot number 3 and 4 block B at LDA Avenue-I.
The LDA also sealed two illegal event complex at Raiwind road.
Police officials and enforcement squad were present on the occasion.