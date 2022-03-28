LDA demolishes various buildings in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII's squad on Monday demolished various illegal buildings in the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson for LDA here, the LDA staff demolished illegal construction on plot number 16-B, Illegal construction on plot number 74-B, Illegal construction on plot number 78-A at Shadab Colony.

The Authority demolished an Illegal commercial building, Illegal commercial shops at Kacha Jail Road.

The LDA demolished an illegal construction on plot number 649-B-1, demolished shutters on plot number 355-13-B-I, demolished an Illegal construction on plot number 495-C-II and removed illegal shutters on plot number 526-15-B-1 at Quaid-e-Azam Town.

During the operation, LDA enforcement wing and police officials were present.

LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar said that full scale operation against illegal constructions would continue and any illegal construction would not be tolerated within the jurisdiction of LDA.