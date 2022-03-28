UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Various Buildings In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 08:42 PM

LDA demolishes various buildings in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII's squad on Monday demolished various illegal buildings in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII's squad on Monday demolished various illegal buildings in the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson for LDA here, the LDA staff demolished illegal construction on plot number 16-B, Illegal construction on plot number 74-B, Illegal construction on plot number 78-A at Shadab Colony.

The Authority demolished an Illegal commercial building, Illegal commercial shops at Kacha Jail Road.

The LDA demolished an illegal construction on plot number 649-B-1, demolished shutters on plot number 355-13-B-I, demolished an Illegal construction on plot number 495-C-II and removed illegal shutters on plot number 526-15-B-1 at Quaid-e-Azam Town.

During the operation, LDA enforcement wing and police officials were present.

LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar said that full scale operation against illegal constructions would continue and any illegal construction would not be tolerated within the jurisdiction of LDA.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Jail Road

Recent Stories

7 candidates to contest LB elections for Tehsil Ma ..

7 candidates to contest LB elections for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot

34 seconds ago
 MPs, PTI workers from Sindh meet Prime Minister; c ..

MPs, PTI workers from Sindh meet Prime Minister; congratulate on successful publ ..

35 seconds ago
 MPAs from Multan call on Prime Minister

MPAs from Multan call on Prime Minister

36 seconds ago
 Govt taking measures to counter economic risks

Govt taking measures to counter economic risks

38 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate calls on AJK PM

Chairman Senate calls on AJK PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>