LDA demolishes various illegal structure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad Friday demolished various illegal structure in Sabazazar scheme, Azam Garden and Allama Iqbal Town areas.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an illegal marquee on plot number 70, Block C Sabazazar scheme, and sealed various shops on plot number 610, Umar Block, Allama Iqbal Town.

The LDA demolished partially a structure on plot number 141, Chanab Block, Allama Iqbal Town, and shops on plot number 8 industrial Area.

The squad demolished structures at Multan Road and sealed three houses in Azam Garden for making illegal changes in the design.