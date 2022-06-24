LDA demolishes various illegal structure in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished various illegal structures here at Ferozpur road, Jail road and other controlled area.

According to LDA spokesperson,the authority had issued legal notices to stop irregularities to the owners of the buildings and demolished the structures over non-compliance.

During the operation, LDA's enforcement wing and police personnel were present.

Meanwhile,LDA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the authority would not tolerate illegal construction in the city."Non-discriminatory action would be taken against illegal construction and commercial activities",he concluded.