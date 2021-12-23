LDA demolishes various illegal structure in Pak Arab Society

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate Private Housing Schemes Thursday demolished various illegal structures at the Pak Arab Housing Scheme at Ferozepur Road here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate Private Housing Schemes Thursday demolished various illegal structures at the Pak Arab Housing Scheme at Ferozepur Road here.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished eight illegal structures which were constructed on public land and mortgaged plots. During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the operation against land grabbers and illegal structures would continue till complete suppression of illegal constructions and commercial activities, adding that no illegal activity would be tolerated within the LDA jurisdiction.

LDA Directorate of Private Housing Schemes Director Abdul Rauf said that action would be taken against illegal constructions in all zones. He said that people should get information from the LDA about the legal status of any private housing scheme before buying plots there.