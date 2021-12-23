UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Various Illegal Structure In Pak Arab Society

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:48 PM

LDA demolishes various illegal structure in Pak Arab Society

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate Private Housing Schemes Thursday demolished various illegal structures at the Pak Arab Housing Scheme at Ferozepur Road here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate Private Housing Schemes Thursday demolished various illegal structures at the Pak Arab Housing Scheme at Ferozepur Road here.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished eight illegal structures which were constructed on public land and mortgaged plots. During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the operation against land grabbers and illegal structures would continue till complete suppression of illegal constructions and commercial activities, adding that no illegal activity would be tolerated within the LDA jurisdiction.

LDA Directorate of Private Housing Schemes Director Abdul Rauf said that action would be taken against illegal constructions in all zones. He said that people should get information from the LDA about the legal status of any private housing scheme before buying plots there.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road All From Arab Housing

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Russia Fines American GitHub for Failure to Remove ..

Russia Fines American GitHub for Failure to Remove Illegal Content - Court

2 minutes ago
 AKF organizes Christmas function, distributes rati ..

AKF organizes Christmas function, distributes ration among 100 Christian familie ..

2 minutes ago
 PCSW organizes workshop to discuss findings of 4th ..

PCSW organizes workshop to discuss findings of 4th PGPR

2 minutes ago
 Canada Closely Following Treason Case Against Ex-U ..

Canada Closely Following Treason Case Against Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.