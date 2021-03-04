LDA demolishes various illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad Thursday demolished various illegal structures in Allama Iqbal Town and Murghazar Colony areas.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal shops in Murghazar Colony Block N Sabazazar.

The LDA also demolished an open air restaurant in Kashmir Block, Allama Iqbal Town, and sealed the premises.