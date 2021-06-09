LDA demolishes various illegal structures

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcement squad demolished various illegal buildings at Defence road, Canal road and Raiwind road, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcement squad demolished various illegal buildings at Defence road, Canal road and Raiwind road, here on Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished an illegal restaurant and workshop besides various illegal structures at Raiwind road.

The LDA also demolished steel sheds at Canal road and demolished four illegal constructed buildings at Pine Avenue.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.