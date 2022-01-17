LDA demolishes various illegal structures

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad Monday demolished various illegal buildings in the city

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished two workshops at plot number 1314, Block P, and on plot number 68, Block C, Katar Bund Road, and an illegal structure near Marghazar Colony.

The LDA also sealed plot number 28, Block A, sealed structure of an illegal residential building at Irshad Road, and sealed an illegal building on plot number 48, Block Haseeb at Azam Garden.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the LDA would continue operation against illegal constructions within its jurisdiction.