LDA Demolishes Various Illegal Structures In City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:01 AM

LDA demolishes various illegal structures in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II's staff on Tuesday demolished and sealed various illegal structures here at Multan road and Sabzazar scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II's staff on Tuesday demolished and sealed various illegal structures here at Multan road and Sabzazar scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal constructed pillars of an illegal building, demolished shutters of an illegal commercial building at Multan road.

The LDA demolished illegally constructed pillars on plot number 90-D-4 at Yateem Khana Chowk, demolished illegal structures on plot number 526, block N, plot number 74 block C and plot number 1393 block P at Sabzazar.

Moreover, the Authority sealed more than 40 illegal shops, showrooms and plazas on the charge of illegal commercial activities.

During the operation, police officials and LDA squad were present.

LDA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the Authority would not tolerate illegal commercial and construction activities within the jurisdiction of LDA.

