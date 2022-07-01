LDA demolishes various illegal structures in private housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Private Housing Schemes Department Friday demolished various illegal structures and removed encroachments in different private housing schemes.

An LDA spokesperson said the authority removed encroachments at Nawab Town, demolished illegal land sub-division at Abdul Sattar Edhi road, demolished land sub-division alongside the Punjab University Town.

The LDA also demolished all structure of Elegance Homes housing society and sealed office of the Alhamd Garden.

During the operation, the LDA enforcement staff and police official were present.