LDA demolishes various illegal structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII on Friday demolished various illegal structures over violation of the rules of the Authority here at Ferozpur road, Quad-e-Azam Town and other LDA controlled areas.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the authority demolished illegal commercial structures,marquee near Central park,Ferozpur road as well as sealed illegal structures in blocks D2 and B1, Quad-e-Azam Town.

During operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that LDA would not be tolerated illegal activities within the its limit, adding that the operation against illegal activities would be continued.