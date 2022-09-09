UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Various Illegal Structures In City

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 03:10 PM

LDA demolishes various illegal structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII on Friday demolished various illegal structures over violation of the rules of the Authority here at Ferozpur road, Quad-e-Azam Town and other LDA controlled areas.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the authority demolished illegal commercial structures,marquee near Central park,Ferozpur road as well as sealed illegal structures in blocks D2 and B1, Quad-e-Azam Town.

During operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that LDA would not be tolerated illegal activities within the its limit, adding that the operation against illegal activities would be continued.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road

Recent Stories

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

2 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

3 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.