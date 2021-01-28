LDA demolishes various structure in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad on Thursday demolished various structures here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad on Thursday demolished various structures here.

According to LDA spokesperson here,the authority raided at various areas including Sabazazar scheme, Azam Garden and Allama Iqbal Town and demolished an illegal structure partially in Block E Sabazazar scheme, various illegal shops in Murghazar colony.

The team also demolished illegal construction at plot number 81, Chanab block Allama Iqbal Town and sealed five houses over violation of approved map by LDA.