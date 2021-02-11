UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Demolishes Various Structure In City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

LDA demolishes various structure in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV squad on Thursday demolished various buildings here at Johar Town, Gulshan Mustafa Society, Khayaban-e-Jinnah and Naz Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished an illegal structure in Gulshan Mustafa Society.

LDA sealed first floor of a commercial building on plot number 10, block B, demolished illegal building on plot number 401, block F at Johar Town.

The LDA sealed an illegal container restaurant, an illegal commercial structure at Khayaban-e-Jinnah.

The Authority demolished an illegal structure on plot number 25 and 26, block B, demolished illegal shops on plot number 23 and 24 block 19 at Naz Town.

Related Topics

Lahore Gulshan

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

1 hour ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.