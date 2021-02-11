LDA demolishes various structure in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV squad on Thursday demolished various buildings here at Johar Town, Gulshan Mustafa Society, Khayaban-e-Jinnah and Naz Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished an illegal structure in Gulshan Mustafa Society.

LDA sealed first floor of a commercial building on plot number 10, block B, demolished illegal building on plot number 401, block F at Johar Town.

The LDA sealed an illegal container restaurant, an illegal commercial structure at Khayaban-e-Jinnah.

The Authority demolished an illegal structure on plot number 25 and 26, block B, demolished illegal shops on plot number 23 and 24 block 19 at Naz Town.