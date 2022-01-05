UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Various Structure In Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LDA demolishes various structure in illegal housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Private Housing Schemes Squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing on Wednesday demolished various structures of several illegal housing schemes in Raiwind Tehsil.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage systems, walls, greenbelts and other infrastructure in Hamad Garden, Good Luck Garden, Rana Garden, Royal City Phase Two, Mirza Estate and Ali Park.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the operations against illegal housing schemes would continue till the complete suppression of illegal constructions and commercial activities, adding that the establishment of any illegal scheme within the jurisdiction of LDA would not be tolerated.

He said the operations against illegal constructions were underway in all zones, adding that citizens shouldnot buy plots in any illegal housing scheme. "Before buying plots in private schemes, be sure to get informationfrom LDA about the legal status of this scheme/plot", he asserted.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Buy All Housing

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

21 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

43 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

49 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

55 minutes ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.