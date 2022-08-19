LDA demolishes various structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Devel0opment Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished various illegal structures of three private housing societies.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage system, green belts and other structures of Shamim Garden.

The LDA also sealed society offices of the Banker Aevenue Baidian Road, and Hair Garden.

During the operation, police officials and the authority enforcement squad were also present.

Meanwhle, LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that the authority wouldcontinue the operation against illegal societies.