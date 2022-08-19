UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Various Structures In City

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

LDA demolishes various structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Devel0opment Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished various illegal structures of three private housing societies.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage system, green belts and other structures of Shamim Garden.

The LDA also sealed society offices of the Banker Aevenue Baidian Road, and Hair Garden.

During the operation, police officials and the authority enforcement squad were also present.

Meanwhle, LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that the authority wouldcontinue the operation against illegal societies.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Housing

Recent Stories

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

3 minutes ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

45 minutes ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

2 hours ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

4 hours ago
 OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

4 hours ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.