LDA Demolishes Various Structures In City

Published October 04, 2022 | 07:37 PM

LDA demolishes various structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II Squad Tuesday demolished various illegal structures at Multan Road, Iqbal Town and Sabzazar Scheme areas.

According to a spokesperson, the LDA demolished four illegal shops at Multan Road, and sealed various illegal plots at Government Superior Services Employees scheme.

The LDA demolished illegal shop near JEI factory, sealed illegal commercial property in Block A, Sabzazar.

The Authority demolished a restaurant in Rachna Block of Allama Iqbal Town, sealed a shop over illegal conversion of ownership at Multan Road, sealed a building over illegal extension in College Block of Iqbal Town.

