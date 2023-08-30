LDA demolishes various structures in illegal housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams have accelerated the operation against illegal housing societies. A grand operation was conducted against housing schemes at Bhaini Road, Manawan and Batapur, here on Wednesday.

LDA teams took action against Azam Garden Scheme, Marhaba City, Malikpur City, Albari City, Dream Housing and Mahboob Housing scheme.

The LDA teams demolished boundary walls, main gate, roads and office of Azam Garden Scheme. The gate, roads and sewerage system of Marhaba city were demolished. They demolished the roads of Malikpur city, Dream Housing, Albari City, and Site Office and electricity poles.

The teams demolished boundary walls/site office of Mahboob Housing and Siphon Farms, and carried out grand operation against infrastructure built in the illegal schemes and farmhouses. Several notices were issued to the illegal housing schemes before the operation.

The operation was carried out by the State Management Private Housing Schemes Department under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Retd) Shahmir Iqbal.

A heavy contingent of police and heavy machinery participated in the operation.

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, indiscriminate operations against illegal societies and constructions are going on across the city.

Meanwhile, LDA teams also conducted a grand operation against encroachments around Township College Road. They demolished encroachments from more than two hundred shops and properties. The LDA completed the operation on one side of Akbar Chowk to Ameer Chowk road and 10 people were arrested for interfering in the government work. The LDA teams demolished the encroachments, sheds, floors, boards and hoardings on Township College Road.

Encroachments made by shopping malls, well-known brands, bakeries, banks and grocery stores were also demolished. Notices were issued for removal of encroachments along College Road several times but no attention was paid by the owners. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Retd) Shah Mir Iqbal, Director Town Planning VII Ali Abbas and Director Housing Zafar Iqbal.