LDA DG briefs NAB about LDA Avenue-I

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Cooperative Department headed by LDA DG Usman Moazzam briefed the National Accountability Bureau Lahore director general regarding delay in LDA Avenue-I project.

Briefing about the project, the DG LDA said the LDA Avenue-I project covered an area of around 17,771 Kanal land, whereas, five different housing societies owing 32,00K land have been demonstrating resistance in transferring of land into mega project for which role of NAB Lahore was required for settlement. He stated that the LDA was offering plots for balloting to all stakeholders over 30 per cent ratio as defined in law.

During the briefing, representatives from Chiniot Cooperative Housing Society, Mumtaz Housing Scheme, Islamic Research Scholars Cooperative Housing Society, Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society and Punjab Civil Servants Employees Cooperative Housing Society explained their reservations for attaching their lands into LDA's mega project.

After listening to all stakeholders, the DG NAB Lahore called administration of Ciniot Cooperative Housing Society in the next week for briefing as the society admin had failed to develop and deliver plots to the general public since 1987, whereas, Mumtaz Housing Society and Board of Revenue Cooperative Housing Society officials have been directed to adjust their existing issues with the LDA within 15 days as per law.

The DG instructed LDA officials for providing Islamic Research Scholars Cooperative Housing Society administration with complete balloting plan and the later would re-submit the same to the LDA within 15 days after taking approval from all board members.