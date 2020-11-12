UrduPoint.com
LDA DG Directs To Follow SOPs In Offices

Thu 12th November 2020

LDA DG directs to follow SOPs in offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Thursday directed officers, employees, visitors and applicants to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 in the LDA office.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the DG also directed for taking all possible precautionary measures for preventing spread of corona besides disinfecting the office building on daily basis.

Additional Director General Headquarters Farqaleet Meer inspected various parts of the LDA office and reviewed the status of implementation of SOPs.

Farqaleet Meer said that wearing of face masks had compulsory for all applicants visiting the LDA office and One Window Cell, adding that citizens visiting the office had been directed to take precautionary measures against corona.

