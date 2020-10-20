LDA DG directs to open FMUP on 31st

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Tuesday directed officers for finishing Firdous Market Underpass Project (FMUP) in all respects and opening it for traffic on October 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Tuesday directed officers for finishing Firdous Market Underpass Project (FMUP) in all respects and opening it for traffic on October 31.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting to review progress of the work being executed on the project here at its site office.

Member of the Governing Body of the LDA Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa, Chief Engineer TEPA Abdul Razzaq, Project Director Iqrar Hussain, Director Finance Muhammad Akhtar, resident engineer Nespak and representatives of the contractor were present.

The director general said that Firdous Market underpass was a flagship project of the government.

"There should be no reason for any further delay in its completion", he added.

Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that work on the project continued day and night, adding that the entire team had worked very hard to get the project to this point.

He directed that quality of work should not be compromised for completion of the project and timely supply of construction materials for this purpose should be ensured.

On this ocassion, the director general was briefed by the officers that 95% work of the underpass had been completed and construction work of service roads of the project was underway.