LDA DG directs to resolve peoples' complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed Monday directed the officers to implement the decisions of LDA's Governing Body pertaining to various development projects.

He expressed these views during a meeting held here to review the implementation on LDA's Governing Bodies' decision.

He said that development projects should be completed in time to provide relief to the people, adding that any negligence in redressal of complaints received at citizen's portal would not be tolerated. The complaints should be resolved at any cost, he maintained.

The DG said that it was among top priorities to resolve the issues and grievances of the people, and in this regard all resources should be utilized.