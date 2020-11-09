LDA DG for completing Firdous Market Under Pass without further delay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Monday directed the officers concerned to take all possible steps for completing Firdous Market Under Pass (FMUP) project without further delay.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing work on the project. The meeting reviewed the strategy for completing the remaining work of the project at the earliest.

The Director General directed that the work for lying of asphalt on service roads should be started soon.

"An attractive design should also be prepared for beautification of the underpass", he added.

He observed that Firdous Market Underpass project was a flagship project which had been started for the convenience of the people of Lahore.

He asserted there was no reason for further delay in its completion. He directed that timely supply of construction materials for this purpose should be ensured besides timely payments to the contractor after fulfilling the codal formalities.