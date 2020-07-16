LDA DG for early completion of Walk & Shop Arena construction work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed for chalking out a business plan besides finishing the remaining works of under-construction Walk & Shop Arena.

He issued direction while visiting the Walk & Shop Arena here at Johar Town on Thursday.

He also inspected the ongoing construction work of Walk & Shop Arena which is being developed at 130 kanals land at a cost of Rs 2 billion.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer TEPA Mazhar Hussain Khan informed him that the revised estimate of the cost of the project is Rs 2.10 billion.

He said that 85 percent of the work has been completed, adding that the Walk & Shop Arena is the first of its kind in Pakistan to be built on international standards.