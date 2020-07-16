UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA DG For Early Completion Of Walk & Shop Arena Construction Work

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

LDA DG for early completion of Walk & Shop Arena construction work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed for chalking out a business plan besides finishing the remaining works of under-construction Walk & Shop Arena.

He issued direction while visiting the Walk & Shop Arena here at Johar Town on Thursday.

He also inspected the ongoing construction work of Walk & Shop Arena which is being developed at 130 kanals land at a cost of Rs 2 billion.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer TEPA Mazhar Hussain Khan informed him that the revised estimate of the cost of the project is Rs 2.10 billion.

He said that 85 percent of the work has been completed, adding that the Walk & Shop Arena is the first of its kind in Pakistan to be built on international standards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

2 hours ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

4 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.