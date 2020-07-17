LDA DG for timely completion of Firdous Market Underpass Project

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Friday directed that all possible steps be taken to complete the construction work of Firdous Market Underpass Project (FMUP) as per schedule.

He issued these directions while visiting the Firdous Market Underpass Project.

He also directed the officials concerned that immediate drainage of rainwater should be arranged and no obstacle should be allowed in the timely completion of the project.

On the occasion, LDA Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa and Project Director Akbar Hussain briefed him about the ongoing work on the project.

They said that almost 90 % construction of piles work had been completed and the remaining work would be completed in a week. They said that the transfer of gas lines was underway which would be completed by July 31.

They mentioned that for the convenience of the citizens, the construction of this underpass would provide benefit to more than 91,000 vehicles daily, adding that the traffic congestion in this square would be removed and precious time of the citizens would not be wasted.

Representatives of Contractor Maqbool Associates and Nespak consultant were also present on the occasion.