LDA DG Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

LDA DG holds open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Ahmed Aziz Tarar Friday conducted an open court at the One Window Cell (OWC) and issued orders to the officers concerned for solve problems of citizens.

He told the participants that the purpose of holding an open court was to interact with citizens directly and to know the problems they were facing.

He said that the officers and employees should treat citizens with respect. He said the authorities concerned should ensure implementation of the court orders.

