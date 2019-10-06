UrduPoint.com
LDA DG Orders Completing Thokar Intersection Beautification Task In Time

Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

LDA DG orders completing Thokar intersection beautification task in time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Usman Moazam Sunday visited Thokar Niaz Beg intersection to review renovation and beautification work, especially with regard to traffic management and physical ambience of the area.

The DG directed the staff for strict adherence to deadlines and completion of all types of activities for beautification and uplifting of Thokar Niaz Beg intersection.

In order to give a fresh look to the 1km three-lane dual carriageway Thokar flyover, the director general said entire length of the flyover should be painted. He told the officials to arrange ornamental lights and do horticulture work in the area to give it a green look and plant more trees along both sides of the canal.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the DG about renovation and beautification work and said that all temporary encroachments under the flyover had been removed.

Work is under way to set up green areas on both sides of the canal and land is being levelled for the purpose, he added.

Landscaping and horticulture work is also under way, he said adding that walkways on both sides of canal road for pedestrians were being constructed and protective fences would also be installed throughout length of these footpaths.

He said that 40 new light pools had been installed in which lights would be fitted till 15th of October. He said that work was under way to fix fancy grills around the Lalazar Park and substantial patchwork on canal toad from Thokar Niaz Beg Chowk to EME Society had been done and the remaining work would be completed soon.

