LDA DG orders for repairing Lahore roads potholes by Oct 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Usman Moazzam on Sunday visited different areas of the provincial capital and reviewed the ongoing repair work on roads.

Visiting various localities including Gulberg, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam (The Mall), Allama Iqbal Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road, Raiwind Road, he directed the relevant authorities to repair broken patches and potholes on roads by October 15.

He said repair of potholes on Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Shahkam Chowk should be completed in one week.

He sought an explanation from the authorities concerned for slow pace of work at Gurumangat Road.

The LDA DG also reviewed the asphlat spreading work at service lane of Wapda House and directed the authorities to complete it by Sunday evening.

Later, he reviewed the repair work on Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town and other roads.

Usman Moazzam also visited Thokar Niaz Baig intersection and reviewed the traffic management improvement project as well as working on entry and exit points of Lahore to make it beautiful.

Landscaping and greenery work was under way to make Thokar Niaz Baig intersection beautiful and the DG directed the authorities to expedite work to complete it on time.

Decorative lights should also be arranged along with horticulture and work to erect fence around greenbelt would be started soon, he added. He reviewed the site to build welcome gate at the entry point of Lahore.

The LDA chief engineer said tenders had been invited for construction of the gate. The DG was told that new footpath construction work had been completed for pedestrians at Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk area, asphlat had been spread on roads up to 4km in the area, sign-boards have also been installed for guidance of people.

It was further told that Road Lane marking and installing cat-eyes work was being started.

The LDA DG directed the authorities to immediately check illegal taxi stands in the area. Repair work of 46 roads was under way in different areas of the provincial capital as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Forty-six roads would be repaired at a cost of Rs 600 million.