LDA DG Orders Strict Action Against Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting on resource generation, here on Thursday.

The Finance director gave a comprehensive briefing about the revenue targets of all departments in the meeting.

Due to effective monitoring, there has been a significant improvement in revenue generation in the last two-and-a-half months. In the meeting, the collection targets of other dues/ charges including commercialisation fee, recovery and transfer fee was reviewed sector-wise.

The Lahore commissioner ordered for taking action against defaulters of commercialisation fee despite repeated notices.

In the remaining 15 days of the current financial year, all sectors should complete their targets by all means, he warned.

He directed officers to make the process of payment of commercialisation fee more easy. Metropolitan Planning Wing and Town Planning Wing should submit progress report on their remaining targets on daily basis.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional DG UP Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and Director Housing X Rabeel Butt also attended the meeting.

