LDA DG Reviews Arrangements Of Rainwater Drainage At Lakshmi Chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

LDA DG reviews arrangements of rainwater drainage at Lakshmi Chowk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Monday visited Lakshmi Chowk and reviewed the arrangements of rainwater drainage.

According to LDA spokesperson, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz briefed LDA DG about the drainage arrangements and said that maximum rainfall of 107 mm had been recorded in the city on Monday.

The LDA DG also directed that the drainage work should be completed as soon as possible and all the officers and staff should be in the field.

He directed that drainage should be made possible in minimum time by utilizing necessary machinery.

The Director General also reviewed the performance of Lakshmi Chowk Disposal Station which was working to its full potential.

More Stories From Pakistan

