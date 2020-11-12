LDA DG reviews construction work at FMUP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar directed the officers concerned for working round-the-clock to finish Firdous Market Underpass Project (FMUP) by November 19.

He issued these direction while visiting the FMUP her on Thursday and inspected the ongoing construction work.

He ordered that all the engineering staff, including the chief engineer,should remain present at site till the completion of the project.

"It should be completed without further delay and quality of work should not be compromised", he added.

Ahmed Aziz Tarar directed that additional labour be deployed to complete the work at the earliest.

He said that finishing work should be geared up and horticulture work should be accelerated on the project.

Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Chauhan, Project Director Akbar Hussain, Director PHA Misbah Dar, Nespak Engineer and representatives of the contractor were also present.