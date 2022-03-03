UrduPoint.com

LDA DG Reviews Construction Work At Sports Complex

Published March 03, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Ahmed Aziz Tarar Thursday visited the under-constructed sports complex at Gujjarpura, China Scheme, to review the ongoing work at the site.

He directed Chief Engineer-I Israr Saeed to carry out the construction work as per the set standards and the project should be completed as soon as possible.

The chief engineer-I briefed the DG about the project and said that China Scheme Sports Complex was being constructed on an area of 23 kanals, adding that about 75-80 per cent on the project had been completed.

He said the project would be completed with Rs 890 million, adding that the complex would have gym, squash court, badminton court, table tennis, swimming pool, cafeteria, lawn tennis court, basketball court, jogging track, carom room, card room and other facilities.

