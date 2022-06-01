UrduPoint.com

LDA DG Reviews Development Work At Sagian Road Project

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 09:56 PM

LDA DG reviews development work at Sagian Road Project

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday visited Sagian Road Project to review its ongoing development work

On the occasion, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the LDA Director General about the ongoing work on the project.

He briefed that the Sagian project had costing of Rs 3.40 billion, adding that construction and rehabilitation work was underway on both sides of the 4.4 km road from Ravi Bridge to Phool Mandi Chowk, 1.2km road from Phool Mandi Chowk to Lahore Shiekhupura road and 3.1km road from Phool Mandi Chowk to Faizpur Interchange.

Speaking on occasion, the LDA DG said that this project was very important for connecting the entrances and exits of the city, adding that this was a state of the art project.

He said that by the completion of the project, the problem of the flow in traffic and sewerage in the area would be resolved, adding that 55 percent development work of the project had been completed.

The LDA DG expressed satisfaction over the pace of development work.

He said that special attention was being paid for the beautification of the project, as the Sagian Road Project was the most important entry and exit route of the provincial capital.

Randhawa said that along with the construction and repair of roads, the government would also install street lights, traffic signs and construct storm water drains here.

He said that with the completion of this project, more than 100,000 vehicles and motorcycles would get benefit daily through passing this road and get relief by saving millions of rupees in fuel and it would reduce air pollution.

He said that all the ongoing mega projects in the city including Sagian project would be completed on time.

