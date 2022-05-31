UrduPoint.com

LDA DG Reviews Development Work At Shopping Mall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 08:12 PM

LDA DG reviews development work at shopping mall

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday visited 'Walk and Shop Arena' shopping mall here at Johar Town to review the ongoing work on it.

Project Director Iqrar Hassan briefed the DG about construction progress.

The DG said that the LDA was constructing shopping mall on 130-kanal land, adding that it was the first project of its kind in the country.

He said that 'Walk & Shop Arena' was being constructed as per international standard, adding that showrooms and shops were being constructed as per 'Mughlia', Italian, Spanish, American and Chinese architect in which food chains and fabric brands would be set up.

Additional Director (Housing) Qadeer Ahmed Bajwa and other LDA officers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

