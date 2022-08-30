LDA DG reviews development work in LDA City

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq visited LDA City on Tuesday to review ongoing development work and land acquisition process.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed briefed the DG about development work. He said 65 per cent development work on package 1 to 4 and 80 per cent on package 6 had been completed.

The LDA DG was briefed about the ongoing work of electricity, sewerage and horticulture in the LDA City Jinnah Sector.

LDA Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq directed the officer concerned to complete development work in the LDA City at the earliest. He ordered for ensuring provision of electricity, sewerage, gas and other utility services in the LDA City.

LDA Governing Body member Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, LDA Chief Engineer-I Israr Saeed and LDA directors, contractors and other officers were present.