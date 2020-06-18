LDA DG reviews development work in LDA City Phase-I

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Thursday visited LDA City Phase-I Jinnah sector and reviewed the development works in scheme.

According to spokesperson, he has directed to accelerate the procedure of acquiring remaining land to provide the plots to the owners.

He said that development work in the scheme would be completed according to the quality and the LDA scheme should be developed as a model residential scheme and the best and standard civil facilities would be available here.

Ahmed Aziz Tarar also inspected the place for allocation multiple-storey building for the LDA employees under "Naya Pakistan Housing Program".

He also directed to start the work on LDA City phase II and the suggestions should be presented for the acquisition of the land.