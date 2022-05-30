UrduPoint.com

LDA DG Reviews Development Work On 3 Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa on Monday visited Ek Morya Pul, Data Ghanj Bakhsh Flyover and Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complex to review development work

On the occasion, Chief Engineer-I Israr Saeed Khan and Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Director General about all three projects.

Director General Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa directed the officers to complete all projects as soon as possible and said that Managing Director WASA should personally monitor these projects and complete the work of water storage tank.

He said that land acquisition work should be completed at time and take special measure for flow of traffic load.

He said that the government would not tolerate any negligence in these people friendly projects.

The officers told LDA DG that 90 percent work of Data Ganj Bakhsh flyover had been completed, adding that by the completion of the Flyover, more than 130000 vehicles would get benefit daily and the flow of traffic would be signal free here.

They said that the 1 km long flyover would be consisted of two lanes.

During the visit of Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complex, the LDA DG directed the officers to accelerate the pace of work on the project.

The Chief Engineer told the DG that the Sports Complex was being constructed on 46 Canal area and 90 percent work had been completed and library would also be available for people.

The Director General Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa said the facilities of Gym, Squash court, Bedminton court, table Tennis, Swimming pool, snooker club, basketball court, Jogging track, carom room, card room, would be available for the people in the Sports Complex.

Additional Director General Farqalit Mir, and other officer were present on the occasion.

