LDA DG Reviews Development Works Of Edhi Underpass, Lahore Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday visited Abdul Sattar Edhi Underpass as well as Lahore Bridge and reviewed the pace, quality of development works

Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain Khan, while briefing the DG, regarding the ongoing construction work on the project said that the length of Lahore Bridge was 600-meter. He briefed that shifting of Sui gas lines was also underway.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that 70 per cent work of extension of Lahore Bridge had been completed.

He directed the officer that the project should be completed by August and no delay would be tolerated.

The LDA DG said that the mega project was of great importance for the flow of traffic on Ferozepur Road, adding that the extension of Lahore Bridge would also resolve the traffic problems.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that by the completion of project, would ensure uninterrupted flow of millions of vehicles daily, adding that the project would save millions of rupees in fuel.

The DG also directed Chief Engineer-II to hand over the Abdul Sattar Edhi Underpass to PHA for beautification.

