LDA DG Reviews Facilities At One Window Cell

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan visited the 'One Window Cell' of LDA on Tuesday and issued orders on the spot after hearing the problems of the citizens.

The director general mingled with the citizens present at the cell and the senior citizens appraised the DG about their issues related to the department.

On the occasion, Aamir Ahmed Khan said that all the problems of the citizens coming to LDA should be solved on priority basis, adding that all legitimate works should not be delayed under any circumstances. Senior citizens and women should be given facilities & priority at one window cell.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officers involved in negligence.

The DG said improvements should be made to timeline of one window cell and all directors should listen to citizen's issues directly at least one day in a week.

The LDA officers and employees should behave well and preserve the good reputation of LDA. Provision of basic facilities should be ensured to the citizens coming to one window cell,DG added.

Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqaleet Mir, Director Administration Imran Ali, Director One Window and other related officers were also present on this occasion.

