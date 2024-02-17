LDA DG Reviews Progress On Avenue-1 Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting held here on Saturday, reviewed the pace of development work being carried out at the LDA Avenue-1
Official sources said progress had been started in K and L blocks, with the successful completion of development work, including the installation of electricity poles. The commissioner was provided a detailed briefing on the status of ‘K Block’ of LDA Avenue-1.
LDA Avenue-I Director and Project Director briefed the meeting about commercial activities and ongoing measures to beautify the green belts and parks in Jubilee Town and Avenue-I.
The meeting revealed that work has been started for revamping of LDA’s One Window Cell at Avenue-I while Central Park of LDA Avenue One is near completion.
The commissioner, who is also the DG LDA, directed the authorities to outsource the cricket ground of the LDA Avenue One and said that the possession of K block should be given soon.
LDA Chief Engineer, Additional Director General, Metropolitan Planning Chief, Chief Town Planner, Director Finance and other relevant officers including senior legal advisors attended the meeting.
