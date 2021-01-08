LDA DG visits 2 housing schemes in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar Friday visited two housing schemes in the city including Punjab University Town-I and Excise and Taxation Society at Abdul Sattar Edhi Road.

During his visit, he reviewed the situation of provision of basic facilities in the private housing schemes.

Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and the directors concerned were also present.