LDA DG visits Chauburji ground

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Tuesday visited Chauburji ground.

According to LDA spokesperson here, it has been decided to restore the actual condition of Chauburji within a month.

On the occasion, LDA DG said that the casting yard of the Orange Train at ground would be dismantled, adding that the machinery could not be shifted to a safe place even after many years of completion of Orange Line Metro Train project.

He said that the process of transfer of valuable machinery would be completed as soon as possible and the actual condition of the ground would be restored.

He said that Parks and Horticulture Authority assistance would also be sought for the rehabilitation of Chauburji ground and no negligence would be tolerated in the rehabilitation of the ground.

Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Chohan, Project Director Aqrar Hussain, Shabbir Hussain and other officials were also present on the occasion.